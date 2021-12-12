Aston Villa is the latest Premier League club to be hit by the Covid outbreak, with training being canceled as fears grow that more games will be canceled.

Aston Villa has become the latest Premier League club to be hit by the Covid virus, with training being canceled as fears grow that more games will be canceled.

An outbreak has also hit Manchester United, putting their trip to Brentford in the middle of the week in jeopardy.

Spurs also had a number of positive tests earlier in the week, resulting in the cancellation of their games against Rennes and Brighton.

Mateo Kovacic, a Chelsea midfielder, has been ruled out of Saturday’s match against Leeds due to Covid, just one day after returning to training after an injury.

The Villans have been infected with the virus, according to The Athletic, and have decided to cancel their recovery session at Bodymoor Heath on Sunday.

They claim that only one player has been infected, but that staff members at their training facility have tested positive.

