Aston Villa prepare offloading Jota on loan to Fulham

Aston Villa midfielder Jota is in talks over a move to Fulham.

The 28-year old Spaniard only joined Villa in the summer from Birmingham City but has struggled to make an impression in the top flight making just 12 appearances and scoring once against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Fulham manager Scott Parker is a fan of the former Brentford man who has been a transfer target for the club in the past.

His departure would also free up salary for Villa as they look to add another forward to bolster their bid for Premier League survival.