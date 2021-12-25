Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news for Boxing Day’s Premier League match.

In a late festive Premier League kick-off, ASTON VILLA take on Chelsea in a festive Premier League showdown.

Steven Gerrard’s side have won three of their last five Premier League games, including a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Norwich City last weekend.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has had a stuttering start to their Christmas period, with back-to-back draws.

However, given how many other games have been canceled due to Covid-19, this Boxing Day match looks to be a must-see.

Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League, and Ultra HD will broadcast this game live.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can use the Sky Go app to stream.

Non-subscribers can watch by purchasing a £9.99 NOW TV pass, which allows them to watch on a variety of devices.

Chelsea could welcome back Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku, though neither is expected to start.

Due to a calf injury, Hakim Ziyech is questionable, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz aren’t ready to play after positive Covid-19 tests.

The hosts have Marvelous Nakamba, Leon Bailey, and Bertrand Traore.

As the Premier League battles the current outbreak, Gerrard may be without other members of his squad.

*At the time of publication, all Betfair odds were correct.