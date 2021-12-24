Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news for Boxing Day’s Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news for the Boxing Day Premier League match.

On Boxing Day, ASTON VILLA will take on Chelsea in a festive Premier League match.

Steven Gerrard’s side has won three of their last five Premier League games, including a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Norwich City last weekend.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has had a stuttering start to their Christmas period, with back-to-back draws.

Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League, and Ultra HD will broadcast this game live.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can stream using the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch by purchasing a NOW TV pass for £9.99, which allows them to stream on a variety of platforms.

Chelsea could bring back Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku, though neither is expected to start.

Due to a calf injury, Hakim Ziyech is questionable, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz aren’t ready to return after positive Covid-19 tests.

The hosts have Marvelous Nakamba, Leon Bailey, and Bertrand Traore.

As the Premier League continues to battle the current outbreak, Gerrard and other members of his squad may be sidelined.

