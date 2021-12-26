Aston Villa vs. Everton

Villa vs. Aston Villa is a football match that takes place in the English Premier League

As Chelsea closed the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool, Lukaku scored within 10 minutes of coming off the bench and won a crucial penalty in injury time.

Chelsea 1-3 Aston Villa (James OG ’28, Jorginho P ’34, P ’90(plus)3, Lukaku ’56)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for allowing the season to go on without five substitutes.

Tuchel is enraged that so many games have been postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19, despite the fact that both Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho scored their first Premier League goals since recovering from the virus.

Chelsea’s request to postpone their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers was denied despite the fact that they had seven positive cases.

Tuchel was enraged after his side drew 3-3 with Aston Villa to draw level on points with Liverpool in second place.

After Reece James’ own goal put Villa ahead, Lukaku’s goal sandwiched penalties from Jorginho kept Chelsea from succumbing to a Covid hangover.

However, their head coach was not pleased.

“We play teams whose games have been postponed.

Tuchel fumed, “This can’t possibly be the right way.”

“There aren’t enough (allowable) changes for us.”

Coronavirus led to the invention of five subs.

“Europe has a winter break, but we continue to play and put the responsibility on the players.”

“Even with Covid, they force us to play all the time.”

We’ve sustained new injuries, and they’re not going away.

These decisions are made at the green table and in offices.”

Thiago Silva (hamstring) and N’Golo Kante (knee) were both injured during the game for Chelsea.

“We faced a team that had no international commitments.

It will eventually catch up to us,” Tuchel added.

Lukaku scored his ninth goal in ten games against Villa before winning the penalty kick.

The £97.5 million striker’s last Premier League goals came against Villa in a 3-0 victory in September.

And it only took 11 minutes for the Belgian international to put the European champions ahead after coming on at half-time.

Tuchel admitted that bringing on Lukaku at halftime for Trevoh Chalobah was a risk.

“It was more than the fitness and medical department recommended for him,” he explained, “but we thought we could take a chance and be more offensive.”

“I asked if he could play 45, and he said yes.”

