Aston Villa vs. Manchester United: Player ratings and analysis as Coutinho makes a dream return to the Premier League.

The Barcelona loanee made an immediate impact at his new club, assisting on Jacob Ramsey’s goal before netting the equalizer.

Man Utd drew 2-2 with Aston Villa (Ramsey 77′, Coutinho 82′

Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to help Aston Villa earn a point against Manchester United at Villa Park, as Steven Gerrard’s side came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Bruno Fernandes had given United a commanding lead with goals in each half, but Steven Gerrard’s introduction of Coutinho proved to be a masterstroke as the Barcelona loanee assisted Jacob Ramsey’s goal before scoring the equalizer himself.

Ralf Rangnick opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation, which was popular during the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, and it paid off almost immediately, albeit with the help of Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who fumbled Fernandes’ speculative shot into his own net.

After a slow start, Villa began to take the game to United, with David De Gea forced to make a couple of key saves to deny Emi Buendia and debutant Lucas Digne to keep United’s lead.

After the restart, De Gea continued to impress, diving to his right to deny Jacob Ramsey as Villa built on a strong end to the first half with a strong start to the second, and making a more routine save from a Buendia strike.

Villa compounded their problems by gift-wrapping United’s second goal for them, despite being the better team in the second half.

Fred pounced on Morgan Sanson’s sloppy backpass, teeing up Fernandes for his second goal of the game off the underside of the crossbar.

Sanson was replaced shortly after, with Steven Gerrard handing Philippe Coutinho his Villa debut, and the Brazilian played a key role in Villa’s goal, assisting Ramsey, who smashed an effort past De Gea.

Coutinho then capped a fantastic debut at Villa Park by converting Ramsey’s cross to make it 2-2, much to the delight of his new fans.

