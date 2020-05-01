Astros: Justin Verlander already pitches and wants to play the 2020 MLB season

The ace of rotation Astros from Houston in Major League Baseball (MLB – Big leagues) lets go of the breasts recovering from his injury and operation thinking about the 2020 season.

Justin Verlander He talked about his rehabilitation and recovery process from his injury and operation in the Spring training 2020 with the Astros in MLB.

I’ve been doing “very well” since I had surgery on March 17, 2020, I’m almost cured, he said. Verlander.

The pitcher also said that eHe is throwing long, but not 100 percent, although with good effort not to re-injure his groin, which is common in this type of injury.

Verlander He also mentioned that he defends the idea of ​​playing the 2020 season of the Big leagues anywhere.

With information from Brian McTaggart.