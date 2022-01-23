At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo’s health and fitness secrets include a diet plan that includes swordfish, chicken, and five daily naps.

At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo’s health and fitness secrets include a diet of swordfish, chicken, and five naps per day.

CRISTIANO RONALDO is nearing the end of his career, but he still looks in great shape on and off the field.

And Manchester United fans are already seeing the benefits of his efforts in his second spell at the club, with the superstar scoring 14 goals in 22 games so far.

Last summer, Juventus sold CR7 to Manchester United for £12.8 million.

After a shaky start in Italy, the superstar scored 31 goals in 47 games across all competitions in his first season.

Last year, he also broke Ali Daei’s international goal record by scoring his 111th for Portugal.

But it takes a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

Ronaldo has a very disciplined lifestyle, from his diet to his exercise routine to his sleep and rest.

He can eat up to SIX meals per day, with fish playing a significant role in his diet.

Swordfish, tuna, and braised cod are among the most popular dishes.

Due to its high protein and low fat content, he considers chicken’magical.’

Ronaldo will have ham and cheese with low-fat yoghurt for breakfast.

If he doesn’t have avocado toast for breakfast, the Manchester United star will eat it as a snack during the day.

Lunch No. 1 could be chicken and salad, and lunch No. 2 could be fish, such as tuna with salad, eggs, and olives.

The football legend will stuff his boots with meat or fish for dinner, possibly splitting it up into two sittings.

Steak, swordfish, or Bacalao a la Brasa (braised cod with onions, thinly sliced potatoes, and scrambled eggs), a Lisbon specialty, should keep him going until bedtime.

Ronaldo will ensure he gets eight hours of sleep each night once he is tucked in.

That’s on top of the FIVE naps he’ll be taking throughout the day.

“Proper sleep is really important for getting the most out of training,” the Portuguese superstar said when discussing rest.

“I get up and go to bed early, especially before matches.”

Sleep aids muscle recovery, which is critical.”

As evidenced by his incredible muscle definition and quick recovery from injury, the gym and intense exercise are clearly a huge part of Ronaldo’s life.

The offensive lineman follows a Pilates-based routine that emphasizes resistance work to strengthen his core.

He also enjoys swimming and frequently goes to the pool with his son Cristiano Jr.

Ronaldo spent £50,000 on a cryotherapy chamber to treat all of his aches and pains from football.

Liquid nitrogen freezes Ronaldo to minus 160 to minus 200 degrees Celsius after he stands in the chamber for about three minutes.

Cryotherapy is an effective treatment for muscle aches and pains, as well as other…

