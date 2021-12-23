At Ally Pally, Raymond van Barneveld is eliminated in the third round, while Rob Cross impresses.

At Ally Pally, Raymond van Barneveld is knocked out, but Rob Cross impresses enough to advance to the third round.

Raymond van Barneveld, dejected and frustrated after crashing out of Ally Pally, was in a “lonely place.”

What his legions of fans expected to be a Christmas Fairy Tale for the returning Dutchman turned into a nightmare.

Barney missed 22 doubles and was unable to swat away Rob Cross, who played the Grinch to perfection.

Cross, the 11th seed, won 3-1, and the five-time world darts champion from Holland failed to advance to the third round for the third time in a row.

This was a Silent Night for Barney, 54, who simply packed his belongings and went outside with his girlfriend and manager, refusing to speak with the press.

When the result was confirmed, he trudged away with the weight of the world on his shoulders, looking down despondently at his flights from the oche.

“It looked like Raymond ran out of energy,” Cross, 31, said, describing his agony and pain.

Something occurred.

“It’s a lonely place right now, but things can change.”

Raymond threw some excellent darts this year, so kudos to him.

“Next year, he’ll be back to himself.”

He’ll be fine if he keeps practicing and working hard.

“He’s incredible, a true legend of the game, and he deserves to be respected.”

“You can tell when you’ve put someone on the defensive.

You must store them.

“At the end of the legs, I wasn’t as clinical as I had hoped.”

“I didn’t want to lose in the second round for the third year in a row at the world’s biggest tournament.”

“I would have gone to bed and had nightmares for the next three days if I had lost that game.”

“I’m glad I made it.”

Cross triumphs over Barney!

Rob Cross beats Raymond van Barneveld in a thrilling match to advance to the third round and face Daryl Gurney pic.twitter.com52w8H4iWvx

As soon as the strains of Eye of the Tiger began to play during his first match at the worlds since making a retirement U-turn, the atmosphere was electric.

Barney Army members were out in force, loud and proud, dressed in a variety of fancy dress costumes.

Barney broke Cross in the first leg and then spectacularly took out the Big Fish – the 170 on a bullseye – in the second leg.

Van Barneveld won the first set at… after a sloppy third leg involving seven attempts at a leg.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.