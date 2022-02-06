At an FA Cup match, a fan storms the field to attack the players.

At an FA Cup match, a fan storms the field to attack players.
Following their fourth goal to clinch the game, a Leicester City fan went after some Nottingham Forest players.
On Sunday, when the two teams were playing in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a fan attempted to stop the celebration after the goal was scored.
Shocking by the Leicester fan #nffc#FACup#bbcfootballpic.twitter.com/XN0i0Un4NQ
— joe (@joesoiza_) February 6, 2022