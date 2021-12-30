At ATandT Stadium, Kyler Murray talks about his unblemished record.

At ATandT Stadium, Kyler Murray talks about his perfect record.

When the Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals for their Week 17 matchup on Sunday, they should have a significant home-field advantage.

However, given Kyler Murray’s stellar track record at ATandT Stadium, this may not be the case.

The Cardinals quarterback has spent a lot of time at the Cowboys’ home stadium over the years and has a perfect 8-0 record.

Murray’s most recent victory came against the Cowboys in the NFL in 2020, but he also won five high school games and two college games during his time at ATandT.

The 24-year-old isn’t sure why he’s so successful at ATandT Stadium, but he’s hoping to carry that momentum into Sunday’s game.

“I’ve just been on pretty good teams since high school,” she says.

I’ve had the opportunity to play with a lot of great players and coaches.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Murray said, “We’ve shown up whenever we’ve played there… I guess it’s just good juju in that building.”

Kyler Murray Addresses His Perfect Record At AT&T Stadium