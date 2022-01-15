Romelu Lukaku appears to be lacking in confidence at Chelsea, having missed an opportunity to end the interview controversy.

At the moment, ROMELU LUKAKU appears to be lacking in confidence.

The £97.5 million man was back in the Premier League starting lineup last month after his infamous outburst about his new club.

As a result, this was the ideal opportunity for him to showcase his talent and help Thomas Tuchel’s team reclaim the title.

There was a perception that he didn’t show up for the big games during his time with United in Manchester.

He’d had plenty of opportunities to scribble his name all over this one, but he’d passed them up.

Kevin de Bruyne, a close friend and international teammate, instead demonstrated how to do it by taking center stage against his former club.

Despite the fact that eight goals in 20 appearances isn’t a bad return on investment, Chelsea may have hoped for a little more from him for the money they paid.

When City was looking for a new striker in recent transfer windows, Lukaku was frequently mentioned.

They really wanted Harry Kane, though.

Although his goal-scoring record is unquestionable over the years, he would struggle to fit into Pep Guardiola’s system.

Having said that, his eyes must have gleamed as City fizzed a couple of crosses across the box with no one on the receiving end.

The 28-year-old, on the other hand, had his own chances.

Lukaku was given a sight of goal early on thanks to a blunder by John Stones, despite the fact that he still had a lot of work to do.

The Belgian would have taken the shot if he had been as confident as he was at Inter last season.

Instead, he overhit a pass to Hakim Ziyech, who was already offside, squandering a promising opportunity for the visitors.

For the remainder of the first half, he saw very little of the ball.

Tuchel had to have had a good reason to take him off at halftime and replace him with a midfielder.

Mateo Kovacic slipped Lukaku through just after the restart, giving him his second big chance of the game.

The Belgian attacker took his shot early and tried to curl it, but Ederson had drifted off his line and had to make a simple save.

In the city, opportunities do not come along very often, so you must seize them when they do.

Those misses always seemed like they might come back to bite Chelsea, but they didn’t, thank goodness.

