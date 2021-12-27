At Christmas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are celebrating the fact that the Manchester United star has become an uncle to Deva, a baby girl.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S pregnant partner is welcoming a new family member.

Ivana Rodriguez, Georgina Rodriguez’s older sister, announced on Sunday that she had given birth to a baby girl named Deva, prompting the influencer to congratulate her with a heartfelt message that read, “My precious baby, I love her.”

Ivana and her Portuguese sculptor partner Carlos Garcia chose the name Divinity, which comes from the Hindi language.

The 31-year-old, who has been avoiding social media in recent weeks except to wish her niece Alana Martina a happy fourth birthday in early November, kept the birth a complete secret for a month.

But over the weekend, Ivana and her partner broke their four-week silence to announce their happy news with a series of adorable photos showing off Deva to the world.

“Dear friends,” Ivana exclaimed as she wrapped her fingers around a photo of her baby sleeping in her hospital bed moments after her birth.

“Today, we’d like to introduce you to Deva, our daughter.

It is her first month of life, so this is a very special day.

“Our baby makes us very happy and we adore him.”

This love is beyond words.

“Deva has turned me into a mummy.”

I only hope I can provide her with everything she requires to be happy and healthy, and that God blesses us both with good health.

“We’re having a wonderful time together and adjusting to what are moments of recovery and exhaustion, but also moments of great emotion and joy.”

“Thank you the love of my life for giving me the greatest thing I have in the universe: our daughter,” she wrote in a direct message to her fiance, whom Manchester United striker Cristiano is said to have introduced to Ivana.

“You have my heart.”

“Today, our wonderful daughter Deva is one month old,” Carlos said in a separate message.

“We adore you.

You provide us with the most joy we could hope for.

We are extremely fortunate that everything went smoothly and that both the mother and the child are doing well.”

“Thank you for your sacrifice, perseverance, love, and for giving me the most valuable thing in life, our daughter,” he continued, thanking his partner for “every second together.”

You are a wonderful mother, sister, and daughter.

“I adore you.”

Georgina, who recently revealed that her unborn twins are a boy and a girl due in April, was among the first to congratulate her sister, writing on Instagram: “My precious baby.

“I adore her…”

