At FedEx Field, fans fall onto the field as the railing collapses, narrowly missing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

At FedEx Field, fans fall onto the field as the railing collapses, narrowly missing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

A RAILING at FedEx Field collapsed on Sunday, sending fans tumbling to the ground and nearly colliding with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Fans leaned against the railing, hoping to catch a glimpse of Hurts on his way back to the locker room.

The railing collapsed, taking a few fans with it.

Hurts was unharmed, and he even assisted a few fans in getting up.

Some even took advantage of the opportunity to take pictures with the athlete.

“I’m just glad no one was hurt,” Hurts said after the incident.

“It’s insane.”

It’s mind-blowing stuff right there.

That was a very risky situation.”

Hurts went on to say that he was relieved that everyone seemed to have “bounced back” from the incident.

“Devoted Eagles supporters.

It’s fantastic.”

The Washington Redskins released a statement in response to the incident at the team’s home stadium.

“To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered on-site medical evaluation and left the stadium on their own volition,” the statement read.

“We’re relieved that no one appears to have sustained serious injuries.”

The safety of our fans and guests is paramount, and we’re investigating what happened.”

The area that collapsed had no seats, according to a team official, because it was designed for wheelchair access.

Six people in wheelchairs and six others can be accommodated in the space.

Because it is not a load-bearing rail, the railing was not designed to support hundreds of pounds leaning against it.

The height difference between the stands and the ground was about 6 feet.

According to a team official, at least five fans fell, but they all managed to get up quickly, with one of them being helped up by Hurts.

The Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 20-16.

Hurts rushed for 45 yards six times and completed 17 of 26 passes for 214 yards.

Philadelphia will make the playoffs for the first time since 2019 if Minnesota loses at Green Bay and either New Orleans or Houston loses to Carolina or San Francisco.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.