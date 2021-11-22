At halftime, Reading City FC serves massive Chinese takeaways, while Manchester United and Manchester City will have stadium snacks.

Reading City’s £12.99 half-time Chinese takeaway is causing a stir.

The non-league club – not to be confused with Reading in the Championship – serves up a massive snack box that makes rival fans sick as parrots.

Many fans settle for a cold pie or a cheap burger at halftime, but the chefs at Reading City FC demonstrate that they are top performers in the box.

A carton of Chinese curry, nuggets, chicken strips, and chips, all topped with spring onions and chilies, comprise the oriental feast.

“You’ve probably noticed this week that our matchday cuisine has been a hit, and for just £12.99 you can purchase one of our famous Chinese selection boxes, we’d suggest that you arrive early to avoid disappointment,” the club tells fans.

The food is packaged in a box with the club’s crest and has received praise from Twitter page Footy Scran, which has over 60,000 followers.

“I’d miss the match for that!” tweeted one salivating fan in response to the slap-up meal.

Meanwhile, when it comes to matchday fare, Manchester United and Manchester City have been voted bottom of the league.

Fans have been bombarding the Footy Scran Twitter page with photos of their home game menu marvels – and away day horrors.

And the two Premier League giants are chastised for their poor performances.

One fan posted a photo of a £4.70 burned cheese and ham panini from Old Trafford.

“They’ve been on the grill since they won their last trophy,” Footy Scran said.

One fan joked, “Ole’s at the grill,” in response to the charred meal.

Meanwhile, a banger at City was dubbed the “hot dog of champions,” but it cost £6.95 and the kiosk was out of sauces.

“The audacity of them to call it the ‘hot dog of champions,'” the page said.

However, a fan from League Two side Salford City shared a photo of a stunning-looking hot dog complete with all the fixings, which put the Manchester giants to shame.

Arsenal, a Premier League rival, received a thumbs up for a £6 street food-style goat curry.

However, Leeds United’s £4.50 meal deal of a pint and a bag of crisps was given a culinary red card.

Non-league football appears to be serving some of the most attractive fodder, if not the football itself.

Poole Town’s £3.50 hog roast and Tilbury FC’s giant burger and chips

