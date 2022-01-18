At halftime, Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech brawl off the pitch and down the tunnel as Chelsea’s tempers fray against Brighton.

At halftime of Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech had an emotional spat.

The Blues took the lead at halftime thanks to a goal from Ziyech, who scored from outside the box into the bottom corner.

Despite the Blues’ lead, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku are at odds heading into the break…

However, he was chastised by teammate Lukaku after overhitting a pass that could have put the Belgian through on goal.

He also played the ball into the channel when Lukaku preferred it to be played inside his defensive marker, which was most likely the cause of the half-time brawl.

Lukaku was unconcerned, so Ziyech covered his mouth with his hand to hide what was said.

And, despite the pair’s best efforts to resolve their differences of opinion, Brighton came out on top in the second half.

Graham Potter’s side could have won the game if Adam Webster had not equalized.

The Chelsea attack, on the other hand, continued to underperform despite Thomas Tuchel publicly criticizing his forwards after the match against Manchester City.

Lukaku was quiet once more due to a lack of service – he’ll be just as frustrated at being subbed off as he was at half-time.

Tuchel will feel the same way after Chelsea’s winless Premier League run extended to four games.

“It’s normal that they are and that they are not happy,” Tuchel said after the game of the row. “It’s normal that they want to be better and we want more from them.”

“We looked exhausted, and we are,” he continued.

We were aware that they were well-prepared and had more time to prepare for this match.

“We need all of our strength to overcome these challenges, so the team has no complaints – we’re mentally exhausted.”

“There is no other option than to give the boys some time off.”

