At halftime, the NFL’s head coach was said to be’really emotional.’

At halftime, the head coach of the NFL was said to be’really emotional.’

Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills have had a challenging few weeks.

On a snowy Monday night game last week, the Bills were defeated by the Patriots.

On the road, New England only needed three pass attempts to defeat Buffalo.

Things aren’t much better on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay is crushing Buffalo.

Early in the second half, it’s 24-3.

In the first half, the Bills were completely outplayed in every aspect of the game.

At halftime, CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that McDermott was having difficulty speaking and was visibly emotional.

