At his first international rugby match, a 6-year-old boy is left in tears after a drunk fan vomits on him.

A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy was in tears after a drunk fan puked on him during his first international rugby match.

Joey Delaney was at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday for the Wales v Australia match when an inebriated fan vomited “everywhere.”

Joe’s mother, Sophie, said the man was too drunk to even sit up, let alone apologize to the distraught youngster, who had vomit all over his Wales hat and scarf.

Sophie expressed her delight when Joey arrived at the game “in awe” of the atmosphere.

However, Sophie turned to her son midway through the thrilling match and saw Joey sobbing.

“There were sick all over,” she told Wales News.

There was simply too much.

Joey was inconsolably upset and shocked, and he cried uncontrollably.

“I had to stop myself from crying because I was seeing my son so upset and because I was in complete shock.”

Sophie and Joe’s father Andrew rushed to clean the vomit off the boy, with onlookers offering their own hats and scarves to replace the ones that had been ruined.

The inebriated fan went to freshen up for a moment, but soon returned and asked to sit near them again.

Sophie flatly refused, and the family was ushered to fresh seats for the final ten minutes of the game.

The mother believes the man was inebriated before entering the venue and has urged stewards to do more to prevent him from entering.

“Hopefully, something as heinous as people not being allowed to enter or being removed from the stadium while being so intoxicated never happens to anyone again,” she added.

The Principality Stadium was reached for comment by Wales Online.

