At Jackson State, Deion Sanders has landed yet another big transfer.

Deion Sanders has received yet another significant transfer to Jackson State.

Deion Sanders, the head coach, and big-time transfer news seem to go hand-in-hand.

Antonio Doyle, a linebacker for Texas A&M, announced on Wednesday that he will join Coach Prime and the upcoming Jackson State program in 2022.

Doyle will provide another significant boost to a team that finished the 2021 season with a record of 11-2.

“I want to be a part of that,” Doyle said, according to Carl Reed, Doyle’s former high school coach and current 247 Sports analyst.

