At Jake Paul’s show, UFC star Nate Diaz terrifies a man with a fake punch, saying, “His life flashed before his eyes.”

At Jake Paul’s fight with Tyron Woodley, NATE DIAZ terrified a fan with a fake punch.

In Florida, the UFC star was on hand to watch his teammate Chris Avila defeat Anthony Taylor, a former sparring partner of Paul’s.

And, in true Diaz fashion, he caused mayhem in the arena when a viral video of him pretending to punch a man in the arena went viral.

The terrified fan flinches and spills his drink all over the place, causing the audience to erupt in laughter.

“The beer made this hilarious,” one person said.

“I ain’t never seen a grown man flinch like that,” said another.

“That guy’s entire life flashed before his eyes lol,” one added.

Dana White, the president of the UFC, even posted the video on Instagram and tagged Diaz.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Diaz, 36, had fought Bellator champion AJ McKee, 26, earlier in the week.

The American has one more UFC fight left on his contract and has hinted at a move into boxing after that.

Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, both 37, were called out by YouTuber Paul, who knocked out Woodley in the rematch.

“Masvidal and Nate Diaz, you’re some bitches for leaving this arena,” he said.

“Because I know you don’t want that nonsense,” says the narrator.

Next, I’ll dispatch both of you.

“Just break your contracts with Daddy Dana [White], and I’ll f*** them up as well.”

Anyone, at any time, in any location.

Every single f***ing day, bro.”