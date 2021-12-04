Trending
Infosurhoy

At kicker, the New York Jets are changing things up.

0
By on Sports

The New York Jets are switching kickers.

For Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets will use a new kicker.

The Jets have released Matt Ammendola and have replaced him with practice squad kicker Alex Kessman, according to the team.

The New York Jets Are Making A Change At Kicker

The New York Jets Are Making A Change At Kicker

Comments are closed.