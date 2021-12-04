At kicker, the New York Jets are changing things up.

The New York Jets are switching kickers.
For Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets will use a new kicker.
The Jets have released Matt Ammendola and have replaced him with practice squad kicker Alex Kessman, according to the team.
The New York Jets Are Making A Change At Kicker
The New York Jets Are Making A Change At Kicker
We’ve signed K Alex Kessman and released K Matt Ammendola.
We’ve also elevated DE Ronnie Blair, TE Dan Brown and RB Austin Walter.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 4, 2021