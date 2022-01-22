At least one team would trade for Lakers PG Russell Westbrook, according to reports.

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle in 2021-22, it’s becoming clear that Russell Westbrook doesn’t fit in with the current lineup.

The NBA trade deadline is coming up on Feb.

The Lakers’ options for a potential trade involving the 33-year-old point guard are being discussed by many fans and analysts across the league.

A trade for the former league MVP is “extremely unlikely” because he owes (dollar)44.2 million this season and (dollar)47.1 million next year.

However, NBA Insider Marc Stein believes that one team may be interested in a trade.

Report: At Least 1 Team Would Trade For Lakers PG Russell Westbrook

