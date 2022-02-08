At Lovie Smith’s press conference, Texans have an embarrassment.

The Houston Texans have quickly become a laughingstock in the NFL, and Lovie Smith’s first press conference on Tuesday afternoon seemed to exacerbate the situation.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked by a reporter if he was close to hiring Josh McCown before settling on Smith.

The stadium’s fire alarm went off as Caserio started to answer.

This isn’t something you can make up.

Texans Have Embarrassing Moment At Lovie Smith Press Conference

