At Monte Carlo, a rally car flips off a CLIFF in a high-speed crash, but the drivers miraculously avoid injury.

This is the terrifying moment a rally car collided with a wall and was sent flying over a cliff.

Both drivers, Adrien Fourmaux and Alexandre Coria, were unharmed in the collision.

The terrifying incident occurred on Friday morning at the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo.

Fourmaux, driving an M-Sport Ford Puma, sped around a left-hand bend, but appeared to misjudge the turn.

His car then collided with the rock face, causing it to flip multiple times over the barriers.

It came to a halt after falling off a cliff and landing 30 meters below.

And video of the terrifying incident has surfaced on social media, thankfully without any injuries.

Fourmaux’s participation in the four-day event is likely to be over, according to team principal Richard Millener.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“By the looks of things, he’s been in a pretty bad accident,” Millener said.

“From what I can see, it appears that he has gone to cut the line, and I guess the cars in front of him have pulled a bit of mud out, and he just went head on into a mountain, flipping him over the barrier and 20 to 30 meters down the bank.”

“The car appears to be severely damaged, so I’m afraid this will be the rally’s end, which is a real shame.”

“It’s not what we wanted because we talked about making sure we got to the end, and it’s difficult when they have good confidence, and his comments about the car last night were very positive, and he carried that into today.”

“It’s another difficult lesson in the development cycle; there’s nothing we can do about it.”