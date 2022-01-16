At Sunday’s Playoff Game, the Cowboys have a special fan.

Look: A Special Fan Will Attend The Cowboys’ Playoff Game On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys had a special fan in attendance for Sunday’s game, as big brother Stefon Diggs traveled to Big D to cheer on his younger brother Trevon.
“Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs — hours after beating the crap out of the Patriots — is at ATandT Stadium to watch his brother Trevon play in his first playoff game,” according to WFAA sports anchor Jonah Javad.
