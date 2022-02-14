At Super Bowl 56, the incredible ‘America the Beautiful’ was performed.
Jhene Aiko’s singing talent kicked off Super Bowl 56 on a high note.
Before the national anthem was sung and the game began, Aiko sang a beautiful rendition of ‘America the Beautiful.’
It was amazing.
Please take a look.
Video: Incredible ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl 56
.@JheneAiko performs America the Beautiful! #SBLVIpic.twitter.com/QtTOcG4nSA
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2022