At Super Bowl 56, the incredible ‘America the Beautiful’ was performed.

Jhene Aiko’s singing talent kicked off Super Bowl 56 on a high note.

Before the national anthem was sung and the game began, Aiko sang a beautiful rendition of ‘America the Beautiful.’

It was amazing.

Please take a look.

Video: Incredible ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl 56

Video: Incredible ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl 56