At the Afcon, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are protected by armed guards, with even the mascot wearing a bulletproof vest due to attack fears.

At the Afcon, armed guards protect Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, with even the mascot wearing a bulletproof vest due to attack fears.

At the Africa Cup of Nations, armed guards are protecting ‘concerned’ football stars.

Even Mola the Lion, the team’s mascot, is outfitted in a bulletproof vest.

Fears of attacks in Cameroon, where the continental tournament is being held, have prompted the increased security measures.

“The players are worried,” a Premier League source told the Mirror. “Threats have been made.”

“However, they have been assured that everything will be done to protect them, with special forces ready to deploy if a real threat or attack occurs.”

“A lot of the players come from countries with security issues, such as Nigeria or the Ivory Coast, so they’re used to it.”

“They would not let the people down because they are proud to play for their countries.”

“Measures are being put in place to ensure AFCON goes smoothly,” said senior security commander Engamba Ledoux.

Forty Premier League stars are competing for their respective African nations, including Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, as reported by the Mirror, they are subject to strict restrictions, including a curfew and the presence of armoured vehicles patrolling the streets to keep players and fans safe.

Soldiers are deployed at stadiums across the country, with guards stationed at hotels and training grounds.

The terrorist attack on Togo’s team bus in Angola overshadowed the 2010 tournament.

When gunmen opened fire on the bus, the bus driver, a journalist, and Togo’s assistant manager were all killed. Emmanuel Adebayor was on board.

Understandably, the AFCON organizers do not want a repeat of the tragedy.

This year, the threat of an attack in Cameroon is very real.

A civil war rages between English-speaking rebels and the French-speaking government, wreaking havoc.

Over 3,000 people have been killed and 700,000 people have been forced to flee during the four years of fighting.

There have been 80 bomb attacks in the last year, including one last week in the coastal town of Limbe and another last week in a school classroom that killed a five-year-old girl.

During last year’s African Nations Championship, bombs exploded near the stadium in Limbe.

Large areas of northern Cameroon are under the control of Islamic State terrorists and their allies, Boko Haram, and there are fears that both sides will view AFCON matches as opportunities to strike.

“It’s a terrible situation,” human rights researcher Rebecca Tinsley added.

The insurgents mean business when it comes to attacks.”

Yves Bissouma and Moussa Djenepo, both from Brighton, are representing Mali in Limbe, where they will compete in Group F against Tunisia, Mauritania, and Gambia.

Travel to the town that isn’t absolutely necessary…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.