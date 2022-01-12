At the age of 28, Jean Ramirez, a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, passed away unexpectedly.

Jean Ramirez, a Tampa Bay Rays player, died unexpectedly at the age of 28.

He was 28 years old.

With an image of Ramirez and the words “In loving memory,” the team confirmed his death on social media.

The team’s tweet read, “The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez.”

Kevin Cash, the Rays’ manager, praised Ramirez as an “incredible teammate and friend.”

“Every day, he brought so much passion and energy to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to everyone who came into contact with him.”

Ramirez “exuded so much joy in everything he did, and his kind heart was a true gift to all,” according to Erik Neander, President of Baseball Operations.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Jean’s family.”

The announcement of Ramirez’s death contained no additional information.

Ramirez was drafted in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Rays, and he spent three seasons in Tampa Bay’s minor league system from 2016 to 2018.

As a player, he was later released.

He quickly returned to the club, however, accepting an invitation to join the Rays’ Major League coaching staff in 2019.

