At the age of 33, NBA veteran forward Kevin Garnett has announced his retirement.

Chandler Parsons, a veteran NBA forward, has hung up his cleats for the final time.

On Tuesday morning, Parsons, 33, announced his departure.

In 2020, the veteran forward was injured in a serious car accident caused by a drunk driver.

On Tuesday, Parsons announced his retirement via Instagram.

“Man, I don’t even know where to begin… It’s been a crazy couple of years and has put a lot of things in perspective,” Parsons said.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs, and I’m grateful for them all.”

My entire life’s ambition was to be an NBA player.

I had no idea what that meant; all I wanted to do was compete and play basketball at the highest level possible.

“I can proudly say, I DID THAT! It wasn’t perfect, but it was a blast, and I’d like to thank everyone who assisted me in achieving my goals.”

Thank you for preparing me and getting me ready for the journey, my family, friends, aau and high school program, University of Florida.

“Thank you to the Rockets, Mavericks, Grizzlies, and Hawks for believing in me and allowing me to pursue my dreams.”

THANK YOU to all of the staff, trainers, doctors, coaches, teammates, agents, and most importantly, the fans who supported me. I will miss the flights, film sessions, and games, but I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life.

Thank you all so much, love.

“CP25,” he says.

Parsons attended the University of Florida and played basketball there.

The Houston Rockets drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick.

In the 2011 NBA Draft, he was selected with the number 38 overall pick.

During his NBA career, the forward played for the Rockets, Mavericks, Grizzlies, and Hawks.

In 2013-14, he had his best season, averaging over 16 points per game.

We wish Parsons all the best in his future endeavors.

