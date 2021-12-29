At the age of 34, a former MLB All-Star announces his retirement.

At the age of 34, a former MLB All-Star has announced his retirement.

A former Major League Baseball All-Star announced his retirement from the sport on Wednesday afternoon.

Kyle Seager, the long-serving third baseman for the Seattle Mariners, is retiring.

The 34-year-old is coming off one of his best seasons, but he has decided to retire.

On Wednesday afternoon, his wife posted a statement from her husband on Twitter.

Seager stated in the letter that he is looking forward to the start of the next chapter of his life.

The statement read, “Today I am announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball.”

“I appreciate everyone who has supported me throughout my career, including my family, friends, and fans.”

It’s been an incredible journey, but I’m beyond thrilled to embark on the next chapter of my life.”

Former MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 34

Former MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 34