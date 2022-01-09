At the age of 58, Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits he’ll be a great grandfather and fights back tears as he watches his grandson make his debut.

At the age of 58, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has announced that he will become a great grandfather.

During ITV’s FA Cup coverage, an emotional Wright announced the good news during the Gunners’ third-round match against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

On the same day, his grandson D’Margio, 20, who is following in his grandfather’s footsteps, made his professional debut for Stoke City in their FA Cup match against Leyton Orient at home today.

“I was just pleased he got through the game, delighted for him,” Wright said through tears. “It’s hard to explain what that means.”

MORE TO COME IN THE FUTURE