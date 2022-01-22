At the age of 67, a member of the National Hockey League’s Hall of Fame has died.

A Hockey Hall Of Famer Has Passed Away At The Age Of 67

The hockey world was shocked to learn on Saturday morning that an NHL legend and Hall of Famer had passed away.

According to a statement from the team, Clark Gillies, a long-time star for the New York Islanders, passed away this weekend.

He was 67 years old at the time.

“The loss of Clark Gillies has affected the entire Islanders community,” said Lou Lamoriello, the team’s president and general manager.

“He embodied everything a New York Islander stands for.”

“His willingness to go to any length to win showed the pride he felt wearing the Islanders sweater on the ice.”

He was just as visible off the ice, always making time to give back to the community.

Because of the sacrifices he and the members of those dynasty teams made for the franchise, the New York Islanders have won four Stanley Cups.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Gillies family on behalf of the entire company.”

