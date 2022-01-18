At the age of 69, a longtime sports radio host was discovered dead.

At the age of 69, a long-time sports radio host was discovered dead.
Longtime Sports Radio Host Found Dead At 69
Les Grobstein, Chicago sports radio legend, RIP. 69.
Grobstein, an overnight host for WSCR-AM670, died Sunday at the age of 69.
According to a report from Chicago media reporter Robert Feder, Grobstein was discovered dead in his Elk Grove Village home. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Grobstein spent over 50 years reporting and commenting on the Chicago sports scene and was in press boxes in his final days. Just last month at a Loyola-DePaul basketball game, I asked Grobstein the last time the two schools had met in a really “big” game.
670 The Score Remembers Les Grobstein, Chicago Sports Broadcast Icon, 1952-2022https://t.co/B5HdmFzFrs
