At the Australian Open 2022, Dan Evans is enraged by the umpire’s ‘too loud’ music on court.

In the year’s first grand slam, the 31-year-old was the last British player standing.

Dan Evans may be 31 years old, but he sounded much older when he complained about the loud music at the Australian Open.

Evans was hoping to match his career highs by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, but he’d have to beat world No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime to do so.

He did, however, have to contend with the atmosphere as a live band playing elsewhere on the grounds echoed across the John Cain Arena, which was only half-full due to Covid restrictions.

Evans informed chair umpire Jaume Campistol, “It’s not like it’s a little bit loud.”

“It’s on the court,” says the narrator.

After failing to convert break points on the Auger-Aliassime serve, he was broken at the first opportunity, leaving him a set down after 48 minutes of play.

Evans’ girlfriend Aleah and coach Sebstian Prieto bore the brunt of his next outburst, the No 24 seed complaining that he couldn’t see the Argentine’s encouragement because of the mask he was wearing.

