At the Australian Open 2022, Emma Raducanu’s toughest opponent will be the weight of expectation.

Emma Raducanu’s greatest adversary at the Australian Open 2022 will be the weight of expectation.

Sloane Stephens forced the British No. 1 to dig deep for victory in the first round, demonstrating that the freedoms she had last season as an unknown 18-year-old have vanished.

I may already be too invested in Emma Raducanu’s quest to win the Australian Open, so pass the sedatives.

What’s wrong with starting quietly, building slowly, climbing steadily, and winning appropriately? It’s a lot easier to put the pieces of your career together when they fall into place.

Raducanu was whisked to the top of the hill before she knew how to climb when she won a grand slam event at the age of eighteen.

Now she has to figure out how she did it, unpick the process, and figure out what she needs to do when the free hits are replaced by shots laden with danger.

She had no intention of winning until she did at Wimbledon and the US Open.

She is a walking dart board in Australia.

Don’t worry about the seeding of 17.

There’s a new phenomenon to marvel at and deconstruct in the world of tennis.

She can’t even pass the time in the corridor before a game without the cameras peering in.

Sloane Stephens, her first-round opponent at Melbourne Park, was aware of this when she began her career as a player of color in the shadow of the Williams sisters.

Eight years after turning pro, she finally figured it out and won the US Open in 2017.

Raducanu’s victory at the US Open flipped the script, denying her the luxury of time.

She’s the sporting enigma: a champion amateur, a grand slam winner with no idea what it takes to be a professional tennis player.

Learning on the job will undoubtedly be a bumpy ride.

A 6-0 2-6 6-1 score has rarely felt so precarious.

At 40-0, this wasn’t done.

At 40-30, Raducanu was huffing and puffing at the back of the court to stay in the rally and avoid another excruciating deuce.

Stephens kindly obliged with a volley into the net, stretching Raducanu to his limits.

The agony was finally over.

Raducanu took a deep breath and buried her face in her hands.

Accepted.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.