The Australian Open has advanced Medvedev and Sabalenka to the fourth round.

In the third round, Medvedev of Russia defeats van de Zandschulp, and Sabalenka of Belarus defeats Vondrousova.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Daniil Medvedev, the men’s second seed, and Maria Sharapova, the women’s world no.

Aryna Sabalenka, world No. 2, qualified for the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2022 on Saturday.

In a third-round match at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Russia’s Medvedev, a finalist at the 2021 Australian Open, defeated his Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled France’s Benoit Paire in another round three match at Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas advanced to the next round of the men’s singles tournament after winning the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4.

In the women’s event, Sabalenka of Belarus defeated Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic to advance to the last 16 in Melbourne.

At Margaret Court Arena, Sabalenka dropped the first set, 6-4.

Against Vondrousova, however, she completed a comeback by winning the second and third sets 6-3, 6-1.

Simona Halep, the 2018 finalist, cruised past Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, winning 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets at John Cain Arena to advance to the fourth round.

Pairings for the Australian Open’s fourth round for men in 2022:

Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic takes on France’s Gael Monfils.

Matteo Berrettini (Italy) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)

Denis Shapovalov (Canada) vs. Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Rafael Nadal (Spain) vs Adrian Mannarino (France)

Jannik Sinner of Italy vs. Alex de Minaur of Australia

Taylor Fritz of the United States takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Croatia’s Marin Cilic takes on Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) vs. Maxime Cressy (USA)

Pairings for the fourth round of the women’s tournament are as follows:

Amanda Anisimova (US) vs. Ashleigh Barty (Australia)

Maria Sakkari (Greece) vs Jessica Pegula (USA)

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic takes on Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in a women’s singles match.

Madison Keys of the United States vs. Paula Badosa of Spain

Elise Mertens (Belgium) vs. Danielle Collins (USA)

Alize Cornet (France) vs Simona Halep (Romania)

Sorana Cirstea (Romania) vs Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) vs. Kaia Kanepi (Estonia)