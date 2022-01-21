At the Australian Open, Zverev has advanced to the fourth round.

At the Australian Open, Zverev is in the fourth round.

In Melbourne, Alexander Zverev beats Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to face Denis Shapovalov.

ANKARA

With a win over Radu Albot on Friday, German tennis star Alexander Zverev qualified for the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open.

In Melbourne’s John Cain Arena, Olympic gold medalist Zverev defeated Albot of Moldova 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 1 in the world is Matteo Berrettini.

After defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-2, 7-6, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6, 7, advanced to the fourth round.

In the second round, Zverev will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov, while Berrettini will face Pablo Carreno Busta.

Denis Shapovalov advanced to the fourth round after defeating Reilly Opelka of the United States 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic defeated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 2-1 in the women’s singles to advance to the next round.

Maria Sakkari of Greece, Paula Badosa of Spain, and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus all advanced to the next round as well.

In the second round, American Jessica Pegula will face Sakkari, while Krejcikova will face Azarenka and American Madison Keys will face Badosa.