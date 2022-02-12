At the Beijing Olympics, the Boe brothers shared the podium in the biathlon 10km sprint.

At the Beijing Games, the Boe brothers shared the podium in the biathlon 10km sprint.

In the men’s 10km sprint, Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe wins gold, while his brother Tarjei takes bronze.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

After the Olympic biathlon men’s 10km sprint at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe and his brother Tarjei Boe shared the podium.

In a time of 24:00.4, Johannes Thingnes Boe won gold, while Tarjei Boe took bronze in 24:39.3.

After finishing in 24:25.9, Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet received a silver medal.

“As brothers, we are very proud to be here, in first and third place,” Johannes said of the proud moment.

Johannes had won his third gold medal in as many years.

On February, he won as part of the Boe brothers’ Mixed Relay 4x6km (W(plus)M) team from Norway, which finished first.

a)

At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, Johannes also took gold in the 20km individual biathlon.