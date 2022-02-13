At the Beijing Olympics, three new coronavirus cases have been reported.

According to the Olympics Committee, there are two cases among new arrivals and one in closed-loop.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The Winter Olympics Organizing Committee announced on Sunday that three new coronavirus cases had been discovered among Beijing Games-related personnel.

The Committee said in a statement that two cases were discovered in new airport arrivals on Saturday, one of which was in the closed-loop.

All personnel are isolated from the general public in a closed loop.

One of the newcomers was an athlete or a team official, while the other was a stakeholder.

Identity information was not provided by the Committee.