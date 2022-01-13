At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Team GB stars were warned about Chinese SPIES and told to leave their cellphones at home.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Team GB stars were warned about Chinese SPIES and told to leave their phones at home.

To avoid being hacked by Chinese spies at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Team GB athletes have been advised to leave their personal cellphones at home.

The British Olympic Association has issued ‘practical advice’ to athletes traveling to China about cyber security risks they may encounter while in the country.

For the duration of the trip, temporary ‘burner’ phones will be available, and it is understood that these have already been arranged for BOA staff.

The Dutch Olympic Committee has already adopted this policy, as they are concerned about individual phones being infected with spyware in order to track future movements or being monitored by security services.

The Winter Games begin on February 4, but have been overshadowed by the ongoing Covid crisis and allegations of human rights violations in China.

There should be no restrictions on internet access in the IOC closed-loop system, allowing athletes, officials, and media to browse the web and use Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

This is in contrast to the general public in China, where the State’s Great Firewall has blocked platforms for those American internet behemoths.

BOA officials will fly to the Far East next week with a team of close to 60 athletes.

“We’ve given athletes and staff practical advice so that they can make their own decisions about whether or not to bring their personal devices to the Games,” a Team GB spokesperson said.

“In the event that they do not want to bring their own equipment, we have provided them with temporary devices to use.”

Boris Johnson announced last month that the United Kingdom would join a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics over China’s human rights record.