At the National Championship, Georgia’s Mascot Goes Viral

Uga, Georgia’s mascot, doesn’t appear to enjoy defensive battles.

Either that, or he went all out last night in Indianapolis.

During the first half of tonight’s national championship, the ESPN camera cut to Uga in his crate, and the adorable bulldog was sleeping.

Uga appeared to be in need of a little RandR before continuing his night on the bench.

