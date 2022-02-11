At the NFL Honors 2022, Aaron Rodgers is named MVP for the second year in a row, while Super Bowl duo Burrow and Kupp are also honored.

At NFL Honors 2022, Aaron Rodgers is named MVP for the second year in a row, while Super Bowl duo Burrow and Kupp are also honored.

At a star-studded NFL Honors in Los Angeles, AARON RODGERS won his second straight MVP Award.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 38, was outstanding this season as his team finished as the NFC’s top seed in the playoffs.

However, they were defeated 13-10 by the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 21, ending their Super Bowl hopes.

Rodgers has won four MVP awards in his illustrious career, with the others coming in 2011, 2014, and 2020.

This season, Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns, with only four interceptions.

At a glittering ceremony in Los Angeles, the Packers legend heaped praise on coach Matt LaFleur.

“You’re a huge part of this, [Matt], and I love and appreciate you,” he said.

“Thank you for believing in me, for supporting me, for empowering me, and for making things simple for me.

I appreciate what you’ve done for me, buddy.

“It’s crazy to be a four-time MVP.

“They’re all unique.”

They’re all special in their own way, but this one feels particularly sweet.”

It was also a good night for the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepare for their Super Bowl matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

After bouncing back from a horrific knee injury in his rookie season, quarterback Joe Burrow was named Comeback of the Year.

Ja’Maar Chase, the outstanding receiver, was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after setting numerous records in his rookie season.

TJ Watt, a defensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was named Defensive Player of the Year and was honored by his brother JJ and pop star Katy Perry.

While Cooper Kupp of the Rams was named Offensive Player of the Year after racking up 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

Kupp’s incredible NFL season isn’t over yet, and he’ll be looking for his seventeenth touchdown against the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

“I truly believe this would not have been possible without my family, my wife, my boys, and the support system that I have behind me,” he said.

“I’m just so grateful.”

This is a team award, especially for the position I play.”