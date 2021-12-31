At the Peach Bowl, an obnoxious fan brawl erupts.

At the Peach Bowl, an ugly fan brawl breaks out.

In general, the number of fights in the 2021 college football bowl season is lower than in previous years.

This week, however, the streak came to an end.

Following the Peach Bowl matchup between Pitt and Michigan State, a brawl broke out in the stadium.

The image shows a group of four people arguing, but it was actually two men fighting.

During the brawl, a woman was knocked down and several punches were thrown.

The incident is captured on video.

