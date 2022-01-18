At Tuesday’s practice, the Bengals got some good news.
In Saturday’s historic playoff victory, the Bengals lost a number of defensive linemen to injury.
Head coach Zac Taylor announced on Sunday that Hendrickson had entered concussion protocol.
However, it appears that the Pro Bowl D-end has already returned to practice.
“Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is here at practice,” Bengals reporter Ben Baby tweeted on Tuesday, accompanied by a photo of the Cincy defender.
Bengals Get Encouraging News At Practice Tuesday
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is here at practice. pic.twitter.com/RV2csRdgoe
— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 18, 2022
Some people might be wondering how players get cleared through the concussion protocol with Trey Hendrickson practicing today. This is what I found on https://t.co/w0eGWm0ySU about it. https://t.co/Bp4oG9PmJEpic.twitter.com/LL1uf4aRlt
— Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) January 18, 2022