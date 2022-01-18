At Tuesday’s practice, the Bengals got some good news.

In Saturday’s historic playoff victory, the Bengals lost a number of defensive linemen to injury.

Head coach Zac Taylor announced on Sunday that Hendrickson had entered concussion protocol.

However, it appears that the Pro Bowl D-end has already returned to practice.

“Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is here at practice,” Bengals reporter Ben Baby tweeted on Tuesday, accompanied by a photo of the Cincy defender.

Bengals Get Encouraging News At Practice Tuesday

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is here at practice. pic.twitter.com/RV2csRdgoe — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 18, 2022