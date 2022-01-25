At Watford, Roy Hodgson is set for an awkward reunion with the ‘disgraceful’ Harry the Hornet – but it’ll be a new person in the suit.

At Watford, Roy Hodgson will have an awkward reunion with ‘disgraceful’ Harry the Hornet – but there will be a new person in charge.

WATFORD supporters will be hoping that Roy Hodgson and club mascot Harry the Hornet can resolve their differences as the veteran manager approaches his appointment.

After Claudio Ranieri was sacked on Monday due to poor form, the 74-year-old is set to take over at Vicarage Road.

The man behind Harry the Hornet at Watford FC has retired! Here’s a look back at one of his most famous moments from 2016.

After diving in front of Wilfried Zaha, he left him FUMING pic.twitter.comkjjRUsWHM1

Hodgson, who has been without a job since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season, is thought to have been approached by the Hornets.

The ex-England manager is expected to be named Watford manager within the next 24 hours, according to reports.

Hodgson, on the other hand, will have to mend fences with Harry the Hornet, whom he described as “disgraceful” in 2018.

Gareth Evans, who had been in the suit for ten years before his outburst, has decided to leave.

Harry was chastised by Hodgson for mocking winger Wilfried Zaha during a match in December 2016, when the mascot provoked the Ivorian international by diving in front of him.

“You ask me if Harry the Hornet should dive in that way,” he said.

It’s disgraceful, in my opinion.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“Football games are not about that.”

And it should certainly be stopped if it is causing people to look for something that isn’t there.

“Wilf Zaha does not dive; he gets knocked over or unbalanced from time to time without it necessarily being a foul or a penalty because he runs so fast and has such ball agility.”

“However, he does not dive.”

Unfortunately, teams try to take advantage of every opportunity.”

“I’d be very disappointed if the Palace mascot was doing something like that to incite the crowd against an opponent,” he continued.

“And if I knew about it, I’d put a stop to it.”

After that, Harry risked Hodgson’s wrath by helping Watford to a 2-1 victory over Palace at Vicarage Road just days after his comments.

Following the full-time whistle, Harry threw himself to the ground and dived in front of the jubilant Watford supporters, ignoring Hodgson’s criticism.

Evans announced shortly after the encounter that he would be leaving his role as mascot Harry.

“I have officially stepped away from being the Match Day Mascot at Watford my decision, proud of what I have achieved, the memories made, and the experiences…,” he tweeted on social media.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.