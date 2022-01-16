At West Ham, the ball hits Rodrigo inches from the line as the shot was going in, giving Leeds the unluckiest VAR call of the season.

At West Ham, the ball hits Rodrigo inches from the line while the shot was going in, giving Leeds the unluckiest VAR call of the season.

VAR cruelly ruled Mateusz Klich’s second-half effort offside, denying Leeds a fourth goal against West Ham.

The Whites stunned the Hammers at the London Stadium, winning 3-2 in a five-goal thriller to win their second Premier League match in a row.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup by West Ham last week, Marcelo Bielsa’s side exacted immediate vengeance on the East London outfit.

After Klich’s 74th-minute strike was chalked off, Leeds were unlucky not to win by a two-goal margin in Sunday’s afternoon kick-off.

After getting on the end of a Raphinha pull back, the 31-year-old fired home a close-range shot into an empty net.

His effort, however, was ruled out by VAR after cameras revealed the ball had struck teammate Rodrigo on its way into the net.

Rodrigo got the final touch inadvertently while standing in an offside position just inches from the line.

And, much to the dismay of Klich and the rest of the Leeds team, VAR quickly disallowed the goal.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Despite Rodrigo being offside when the ball ricocheted off him, fans were split on whether the goal should have stood.

Some claimed it should have been given because Klich’s strike was already on its way in and Rodrigo wasn’t even looking at the ball.

Even though it was harsh on the Yorkshire side, some said it was the right decision.

“Watching that and can’t believe Rodrigo can be called offside,” one Twitter user wrote.

“No interference, back to the ball, a fleeting glance that has no bearing.”

“VAR can do it,” someone else said.

Rodrigo had no impact on the outcome because of Klich’s brilliant goal.”

“I’m not sure why people are upset about the Klich goal; it hit him, so it’s offside,” a third added.

It would have been his goal, so it must be given.”

“I understand why Klich’s goal was disallowed,” one supporter said, “but it’s a bit silly.”

Does it really matter if the ball brushes his own teammate if it’s already going in?”

“Why is everyone going insane over the Klich goal? It was offside,” one person responded.

“VAR or no VAR.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.