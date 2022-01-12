Atalanta pays tribute to Ahmet Calik, the late Turkish footballer.

Atalanta pays tribute to Ahmet Calik, a late Turkish footballer.

Atalanta players wear white shirts with the words ‘Ahmet Calik RIP’ on them after their Italian Cup match.

ANKARA (Ankara)

A day after Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik was killed in a car accident, Atalanta paid tribute to him on Wednesday.

Following Atalanta’s 2-0 victory over Venezia in the Italian Cup, Bergamo players in the dressing room, including Turkish defender Merih Demiral, wore a white shirt that read “Ahmet Calik RIP,” according to Demiral’s Twitter account.

Atalanta qualified for the Italian Cup quarterfinals as the winners.

Calik died in a car accident near Ankara, Turkey’s capital, on Tuesday.

He was 27 years old when this happened.

Prior to joining Ittifak Holding Konyaspor in 2020, he had previously played for Genclerbirligi and Galatasaray.

In 2018 and 2019, he was a two-time Turkish champion with Galatasaray.

Calik also assisted Galatasaray in winning the Turkish Cup and Super Cup.

For Konyaspor, he made 18 league appearances this season.

From 2015 to 2017, Calik represented Turkiye at the international level eight times.