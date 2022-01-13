Athletic Bilbao advanced to the Spanish Super Cup final after defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1.

Athletic Bilbao advanced to the Spanish Super Cup final by defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1.

Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao in Riyadh on Sunday.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Athletic Bilbao advanced to the Spanish Super Cup final with a 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico Madrid in the semifinals on Thursday.

At King Fahd International Stadium, the first half ended in a 0-0 draw.

In the 62nd minute, Atletico Madrid took the lead thanks to an own goal by Unai Simon.

In the 77th minute, Yeray Alvarez scored the equalizer.

Nicholas Williams’ goal in the 81st minute completed Athletic Bilbao’s comeback.

On Sunday, they will face Real Madrid in the final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.