Athletics chiefs set to squeeze three major championships into 2022 summer schedule

A compromise to squeeze three major championships into the summer of 2022 is set to be concluded in the next 48 hours.

Sportsmail understands an agreement is on the brink of being finalised between the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the European Championships of Athletics and the Eugene World Championships, which have bumped back a year because of the rescheduling of the Olympics.

Moving the worlds had set up a potential headache, but World Athletics president Seb Coe indicated last week that the three big events could fit into a six-week stretch.

Meanwhile, World Athletics has confirmed 50 per cent of its Monaco-based staff – a number in excess of 40 – have been placed on furlough on full pay.

A further release from the organisation confirmed that Olympic qualifying has been suspended between now and December 1 as a means of preserving fair play between regions owing to the likely staggered return to competition around the world.