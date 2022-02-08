Atlanta United pays tribute to Christian Carrillo, a promising Under-15s player who was killed by a ‘drunk driver’.

After being hit and killed by a ‘drunk driver,’ Atlanta United pays tribute to promising Under-15s star Christian Carrillo.

ATLANTA UNITED paid tribute to Christian Carrillo, a teenage goalkeeper who was killed in a tragic car accident caused by an alleged drunk driver.

Carrillo, who was born in Honduras, was a member of the club’s Under-15s squad.

His brother, who is driving his car, has escaped the collision.

We send our condolences to the Honduran goalkeeper Christian Carrillo, who died last night while playing for Atlanta United’s Sub-15 team.

Atlanta Mayor Darren Eales sent a message of support and condolences to the youngster’s family via Twitter.

“The sudden and tragic death of Christian Carrillo has left us deeply saddened,” he said.

“Christian, a member of our U15s, embodied everything that our Academy stands for.

“Our entire organization expresses our condolences to the Carrillo family on their loss.

“He was a young, gifted goalkeeper who instilled positivity and leadership throughout our entire program.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends on behalf of Atlanta United and everyone at AMB Sports and Entertainment.”

LAFC, LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls, and Orlando City were among the MLS teams who replied to the 2018 MLS champions’ tweet with their own best wishes.

Carrillo was in the car with his brother driving when they collided on Saturday, according to journalist Jaime Ojeda; however, the sibling survived.

The driver of the other vehicle is said to have been intoxicated.

In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his funeral expenses has already received more than £24,000 in donations, including (dollar)1,000 (£740) from ex-USA and current Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Carrillo’s heartbroken auntie Nancy Antunez organized the fundraising event.

“We have to create this gofundme with a heavy heavy heart to help with funeral expenses for our nephew’s passing,” she said.

“Christian was known by all who knew him for his beautiful, kind, and joyful soul.

“He had such a strong desire to succeed and a beautiful passion for soccer, and he was on his way to achieving greatness, but his life was cut short far too soon.”

“Chiti,” as he was known to our family.

You will always be remembered.

We adore you.”

